HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FDA recently ordered Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes and pull them off the market.

This action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration bringing scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry some blame for sparking the national surge in teen vaping.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The FDA released a statement saying in part,

“Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders,” Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA’s tobacco center.

This means Juul needs to stop selling its vaping device and tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges. However, Juul has an opportunity to fight back.

The FDA said to stay on the market the company must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health.

In Hawaii, legislatures, the public health department and other organizations have been fighting hard to end the vaping epidemic amongst teens and young adults.

Start Living Healthy is the Hawaii Department of Health’s statewide health promotion brand. They have advice, tips and facts on vaping, how addicting it is and how to quit.

Advice for Talking to Youth Who Vape

This is an important time to talk to youth about the risks of vaping. Here are some tips.

Be patient and ready to listen, avoid criticism and lecturing.

Encourage an open dialogue with youth by discussing things that are going on in their lives.

Don’t be direct or confrontational. Instead of asking, “Are you vaping?” or “Do you use e-cigarettes?”, ask them what they know about vaping, if they see vaping in school or among their friends. Ask them what they are hearing in the news and if they are concerned about health problems from vaping and nicotine.

If you find out that they are vaping, stay calm. If you become upset, it is unlikely that they will continue confiding in you.

Learn more about vaping by talking with other parents, educators and medical professionals or from the resources listed below.

Some vaping companies claim vaping is healthier than smoking cigarettes and some ads target youth with fun flavors like cotton candy, berries, peach and more fruit flavors.

According to Hawaii Department of Health JUUL, an e-cigarette brand popular with youth, contains more nicotine than a pack of cigarettes.

Some health professionals claim nicotine is just as addictive as heroin and cocaine. Nicotine can harm brain development and may have long term consequences including reducing impulse control, difficulty with attention and memory, mood disorders and vulnerability to addictions.

The health department claims vaping is known to cause seizures and breathing difficulties with evidence about health risks especially for children and youth.

While the legal minimum age for purchasing tobacco products in Hawaii is 21, some teens are circumventing age verification by purchasing e-cigarettes online and then both using and reselling the products.

Only 5 percent of Hawaii youth who vape reported purchasing e-cigarettes from stores, most obtained them from friends or on the Internet.

Just because Juul is getting pulled off the shelves doesn’t mean there aren’t other vapes out there. E-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes and can be difficult to recognize.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information on talking to your teen about vaping or to learn about the dangers of this teen epidemic head to Hawaii Department of Health’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.