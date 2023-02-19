HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens showed up to demand justice for Sara Yara, the 16-year-old McKinley High School student who was struck while crossing the street on a marked crosswalk. Police said the suspected driver was speeding; and now, her mother and the community want this tragedy to bring about change.

Through honks, posters and photos, a community remembered Yara. The teenager was killed on Wednesday. Feb. 15 as she crossed Kapiolani Boulevard; it was supposed to be another regular day on her way to school.

Her mother, Chevy Saniatan. is leading efforts to prevent another senseless death. She is full of courage and wants to see changes as she knows her daughter’s death was preventable.

“With the lord’s help, we are going to move mountains. We need to move mountains just to save another life,” Saniatan said. “My daughter was only 12 inches away from the sidewalk that could’ve been prevented if there was no speed. I mean, they took a life too soon. So, now, we have to fight for her voice now that she’s not here.”

Honolulu Police Department traffic safety division attend the rally on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Sara Yara’s family members attend the rally on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Dozens of friends, family and classmates have left flowers and handwritten notes for Yara at the intersection of the crash.

Yara is described as quiet, kind and always friendly. However, many are still trying to process the tragedy and are left with many questions.



The alleged driver has a long history of traffic infractions, and the incident puts a spotlight on traffic and pedestrian safety once again.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke was at Yasa’s rally and said this case needs to be examined closely.

Luke said, “We need to really look at the situation because clearly traffic laws weren’t enough; enforcement wasn’t enough. So, we have to do something different.”

As for changes at the intersection, the City will decide; but the State’s Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said a red light camera is scheduled to be installed there next month.

Sniffen said, “It’s sad that it takes full-time enforcement to get people to act the right way around highway safety situations; but if that’s what it takes, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Sunday’s message from the community to drivers was clear.

Saniatan said, “How many more children do we have to lose for them to understand, slow down?”

According to Honolulu Police, the suspect turned himself in Thursday night, Feb. 16; but he was released pending investigation. Legal experts said negligent homicide cases can take longer to gather evidence.