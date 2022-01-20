Justice for Jon: Family, friends gather to honor man fatally shot in Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens of family, friends and loved ones gathered in front of Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare where the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said Jon Tokuhara was found fatally shot on Jan. 13.

On Thursday night, Jan. 20, the Waipahu community came together to honor one of their own and keep Tokuhara’s name alive.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Lei, candles and signs lined the entrance of Tokuhara’s practice and the sidewalks were filled with loved ones paying tribute.

“One week ago, he was taken away from us and we wanted to spend this night remembering him and keeping his story alive hoping to begin the healing for us and the community that he loved,” said Cedric Lorenzo, Tokuhara’s childhood friend.

“He was the most beautiful person, he was like an angel on earth, and we couldn’t believe that he was taken from us,” said Gina Letourneur, Tokuhara’s paddling teammate.

Loved ones remember Tokuhara, not by how he left but how he lived.

“He’s an amazing doctor and acupuncturist, and he’s helped so many people,” said Nicole Trazo, Tokuhara’s childhood friend. “He just has that special healing touch. He has so many friends, as you can already see. He’s a great brother, loving uncle and he’s that guy that never let you down.”

Family and friends hope by shining light on this tragedy that justice will be served.

“He so didn’t deserve this,” said Henry Cruz, another paddling teammate of Tokuhara. “I just hope justice comes fast on the people or person who did this.”

HPD is still searching for answers and at this time, no arrests have been made and no information has been shared about a possible suspect.

“Waipahu is such a small community and we like to feel safe in our community, but with crimes like this — it’s just so scary and we just want resolution for the family and neighboring businesses,” Trazo said.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or submit an anonymous tip here.