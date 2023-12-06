HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Nevada, Las Vegas students with Hawaii ties are trying to make sense of what the tragedy that struck their campus Tuesday afternoon.

“It just hit so close to home that it’s kind of just like — what do we do now?” asked Lei De Los Santos.

De Los Santos who’s originally from California and her close friend Zion David-Ravey from Waimanalo are students at UNLV. They said they found out about the shooting via text alert as they were heading to work at the Student Union center, one of the buildings the shooting took place.

“I think if we maybe started at like, 12, or even like a little bit earlier if we just left our house, and we would have been there,” said David-Ravey.

She said they immediately started calling friends to make sure they were safe. When they heard a close friend was still on campus they rushed to try to get to him. After getting stuck in traffic for nearly an hour they said they thankfully reunited with their friend. But they described the chaos on campus.

“There were armed guards going into all of the buildings and things like that,” De Los Santos said. “It was it was really scary seeing everyone like that.”

“You could see people like running to the next building or like trying to evacuate,” David-Ravey added.

“It was like something you would see in a movie, or things like that, or something that you hear happening like across the country, you never really envision it,” De Los Santos explained. ” And I mean, these are like buildings and like parts of campus, like, we hang out every day.”

The pair said they had a pit in their stomach all day because they said the Student Union building is a popular gathering spot and was likely packed with students eating and studying.

“Just knowing people were running for their lives, like right there. I think that that entire environment of campus is going to be a different feeling for a lot of people,” De Los Santos said.

David-Ravey said they felt like they were on an emotional roller coaster all day. They are still processing the trauma, and have no idea what happens next.

“I would also just say to keep checking on those that you love that do go to UNLV are are in the area,” David-Ravey added. “Because it just happened today, but I do think that there are going to be a lot of long term effects.”