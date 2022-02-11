Just dumped? You can put your ex’s name on a Maui Humane Society litter box

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you find yourself recently dealing with a heartbreak? Well, the Maui Humane Society might have something to help you get over that.

Now until 11 a.m. Feb. 14, you can donate $10 dollars to put your ex’s name on a cat litter box.

Or you can donate $100 and name the entire litter box after an ex.

The humane society said this is a silly way to get some closure and support a good cause at the same time.

They say all you have to do is click here to be taken to their site to donate and submit the name of your ex, then their cats will take care of the rest.

They ask that you just put their first name in the message box spot.

For more information or to look at the adorable adoptable animals at the Maui Humane Society click here.