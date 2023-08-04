HONOLULU (KHON2) — A jury has decided against recommending that Hailey Dandurand spend the rest of her life in prison. The verdict was handed down late Friday afternoon.

The jury voted no on the murder charge, but voted yes on the other five charges. So essentially Dandurand faces life with the possibility of parole.

“Murder in the second degree, has the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that it is necessary for the protection of the public to extend the defendant’s sentence from life term imprisonment with the possibility of parole to life term of imprisonment without the possibility of parole? No,” said the court clerk as she read the verdict.

The same jury found Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping, and other charges on Tuesday.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell says the jury seems to have been sympathetic to Dandurand since she is only 26 years old.

Bell adds that testimony from Dandurand’s mother and grandmother probably helped her case.

“And so that is a reasonable conclusion that the jurors looked at her relative youth, the potential life span, and thought that in the grand scheme of things, keeping open the possibility of parole was fair and just,” said Bell. “That to me reflects that they thought about each count separately, the potential consequences of that decision, and individually considered each count.”

Dandurand’s ex-boyfriend Stephen Brown, who was found guilty of the same charges, is eligible for life without parole, but that was decided by a different jury.

Bell points out that Brown had a criminal record, so the jury probably had less sympathy for him.

Sentencing for Dandurand is scheduled for Nov. 15. Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.