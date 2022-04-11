HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to be in the junior lifeguard program is April 22 at 5 p.m.

The City & County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division runs the week-long program for those ages 13 to 17.

The program teaches junior lifeguards ocean safety awareness, as well as rescue tips, and other vital skills such as first aid, and CPR.

Junior lifeguards will participate for one week between June to July.

Applicants will be notified in May if they were selected for the program.

To learn more about the Junior Lifeguard Program and apply online visit the city’s junior lifeguard page.

Duke’s Waikiki will donate bentos, snacks and water bottles to the program this year.