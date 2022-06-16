HONOLULU (KHON2) — Juneteenth falls on Sunday this year and organizations will be putting on Juneteenth events this Saturday.

The history behind Juneteenth is very personal for so many Black people in America. It’s the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and make sure that all enslaved people be freed.

The federal troops arrived in Galveston two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States.

Some historians consider this the longest-running Black / African American holiday. Last year, June 17, 2021, it became an official federal holiday.

Amy Benson is the Creative Director for Black Bazaar HNL and said it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth and connect with other people.

“To continue to create and cultivate spaces where we can learn, connect, celebrate, be our authentic selves and commemorate those that learned of their freedom on June 19,1865 in Galveston, TX,” said Benson.

She said their event will be taking place Sunday, June 19 from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Kahumana Organic Farm in Waianae.

“Our Juneteenth events are a celebration of heritage and culture that focus on cultivating and prioritizing joy through art, poetry, wellness, education, music, dance, cuisine of the African diaspora, games, crafts, and more,” said Benson.

The Popolo Project is putting on this annual event with Black Bazaar HNL.

Kids can come free to sing, dance and express themselves and adults are asked to bring a $5 donation.

“The joy on everyone’s faces and the contagious laughter,” said Benson. “The combination of creative and unapologetic cultural expression. The food. The nostalgia, activates and beautiful memories of our past Juneteenth celebration’s here in Hawai’i.”

For more information about this event, you can head to their website or follow them on Instagram.