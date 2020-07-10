July 8: 2,387 passengers, 26 flights land in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 2,387 people arrived in the State of Hawaii on July 8.

July 9 also marks 15 weeks since the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine took effect for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

There were 789 returning residents, and 622 visitors on Tuesday. The remaining number were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.

During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = flight crew members

Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state

Military = military exempt personnel

Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii

Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT's form that they're returning residents

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren't leaving the airport

Visitor = people who are not in the above categories

