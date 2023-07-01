HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have kept busy for the first half of the July 4 holiday weekend.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Honolulu Ocean Safety has urged parents to keep a close eye on their kids and loved ones after a nine-year-old California boy nearly drowned Friday afternoon, June 30, at the pond at Walls in Waikiki.

According to Emergency Medical Services and Ocean Safety, the tide was rising when the boy was snorkeling, apparently alone, and was no longer able to touch the sand below. According to officials, he was found by lifeguards completely submerged. Thankfully, he was in front of a lifeguard tower and Ocean Safety jumped in and stabilized the young boy on shore.

“We could not locate the parents at the time of the incident,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety Lt. Blake Caporoz.

EMS said paramedics took over with advanced life support and took the boy to the hospital in serious condition.

Ocean Safety were on megaphones reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids, and to warn them of rising tides and rip currents.

With thousands expected to pack beaches over the rest of the weekend, Ocean Safety wants adults to keep a watchful eye on their kids at all times. “We all can get into trouble in the ocean whether alcohol is involved or not,” Caporoz added.

Ocean Safety has strongly encouraged people to go to guarded beaches, too, for an extra layer of safety.

They are also letting beachgoers know a full moon on Monday, July 3, will bring in higher-than-normal tides in the afternoon and evening times and to be mindful of rip currents.

Honolulu Police have also kept busy, conducting several DUI checkpoints around the island.

Between 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 6 a.m. Saturday, July 1, HPD arrested 18 people for alleged DUIs.

One of those arrests involved a serious crash that happened in Waipio around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Paramedics were called to the scene near Ka Uka Blvd and Pulai Street after two cars collided head-on. EMS said three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and a man in his 30s was taken in critical condition.