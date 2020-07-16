July 14: 2,307 passengers, 26 flights land in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 2,307 people arrived in the State of Hawaii on July 14.

Most of those coming into the state on Sunday were 928 returning residents. There were 523 visitors. The remaining 856 were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.

HTA says that those who are exempt from the order received prior approval from the state. There were 105 on Tuesday.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include inter-island travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = flight crew members

Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state

Military = military exempt personnel

Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii

Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

Visitor = people who are not in the above categories

HTA also reported what incoming passengers indicated when asked about the purpose of their visit. Officials said that passengers were able to indicate more than one reason.

Most of those incoming to the state landed in Oahu and many indicated that they came to the island to visit friends and family.

There were 30 people who had left this portion of the form blank.

The table below shows what Oahu-bound passengers indicated as the purpose of their trip. This data was collected from the DOT’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Latest Stories on KHON2