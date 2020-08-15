Judicial Selection Commission announces nominees for Intermediate Court of Appeals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Judicial Selection Commission has submitted to Governor David Ige the names of five nominees for the judicial vacancy in the Intermediate Court of Appeals. The position has been vacant for over four months since the retirement of Associate Judge Alexa D.M. Fujise in April.

The nominees are:

David M. Forman, Director, Environmental Law Program, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Summer M. M. Kupau-Odo, District Judge of the First Circuit

Sonja M.P. McCullen, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu

Karen T. Nakasone, Circuit Judge of the First Circuit

Taryn R. Tomasa Gifford, Attorney, Office of the Public Defender

The Judicial Selection Commission said the candidates were carefully evaluated and an investigation into the backgrounds and qualifications of each applicant was conducted.

Governor Ige is set to interview each nominee in the coming weeks and has 30 days or until September 13 to make his appointments which are subject to senate confirmation.

In the meantime, the Governor is seeking public comment on the candidates listed above. Click here for more.

