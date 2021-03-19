Judge orders suspect in alleged sex assault spree to undergo mental health evaluation to proceed to trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old man who is alleged to have gone on a sex assault spree in Downtown Honolulu since early March has been transferred to the Hawaii State Department of Health for a mental fitness evaluation.

Prior to the hearing on Friday, March 19, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney filed a motion to have Randy Jacob committed for a mental fitness evaluation.

Both the public defender representing Jacob and the State Attorney General’s office agreed that Jacob should remain in the custody of the DOH for such an evaluation to proceed three pending sex assault cases against him.

Honolulu District Court Judge William M. Domingo also found that there was reason to doubt Jacob’s fitness to proceed to trial and ordered his immediate transfer where he will be held without bail.

Jacob will remain in their custody until at least his next court date, which has been set for April 21.

A probation officer will obtain all of Jacob’s relevant medical, social and legal records to make them available to the DOH examiner for the evaluation. The examiner will then present a report to the District Court as to whether Jacob is mentally fit to proceed with his trials.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm hailed the ruling and released the following statement:

We are pleased that the public defender, the State Attorney General’s office, and ultimately the Court, agreed that Jacob is in need of a mental fitness evaluation. Jacob’s commitment to the Department of Health ensures that he remains off Honolulu’s streets and that he receives the necessary evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial on these sexual assault charges. Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm

Jacob has been arrested seven times since March 3. He is alleged to have groped women’s breasts and buttocks without their consent in five of those incidents, and in the sixth incident, Jacob is alleged to have grabbed a woman by the arm, attempting to pull her close to him.

The Prosecutor’s Office said these incidents happened in the area between Longs on Bishop St. and the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building. Jacob’s seventh arrest was for an alleged theft from a store on Fort Street Mall.

He has been arrested and charged with the following counts:

Arrested on March 3, 2021 and charged with one count of Theft in the Fourth Degree

Arrested on March 5, 2021 and charged with one count of Harassment

Arrested on March 8, 2021 and charged with one count of Sex Assault 4

Arrested on March 10, 2021 and charged with one count of Sex Assault 4

Arrested on March 11, 2021 and charged with one count of Sex Assault 4

Arrested on March 13, 2021 and charged with one count of Sex Assault 4

Arrested on March 16, 2021 and facing one count of Sex Assault 4

Jacob is presumed innocent until proven guilty.