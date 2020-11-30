Judge Seabright: ‘Corruption was allowed to flourish’ in Kealoha case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katherine Kealoha, former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor, was sentenced Monday to 13 years behind bars for the now infamous corruption case she was found guilty of in 2019 alongside her husband, former Honolulu Police Chief, Louis Kealoha.

Kealoha said in court, “I ask for forgiveness from my family, my uncle, for all the hurt I have caused” as she accepted full responsibility for what she called widespread destruction. She also admitted, in a handwritten letter to Judge Michael Seabright just days before sentencing, that she had abused prescription drugs since 2001. “My life was a blur of turbulence and chaos, and I was navigating my way in the darkness,” she said. Katherine also submitted to Judge Seabright a certificate for completing a drug abuse prevention program.

Katherine and Louis were convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice for framing her uncle for mailbox theft. Former HPD officers Derek Hahn and Bobby Nguyen were also convicted.

Legal expert, Doug Chin said Katherine’s letter will likely help her co-defendants Louis, Hahn and Nguyen. In her letter she said, “All three of them are good family men who do not deserve to go to prison… and their only mistakes were in trusting me and associating with me.”

Katherine was also ordered to pay $454,984 in restitution: $46,261 to her uncle, Gerard Puana; $243,453 to the estate of her grandmother, Florence Puana; $81,384 to Ranson Taito and $83,884 to Ranson’s sister Ariana. Money from the forfeiture of Kealoha’s property will be put toward restitution.

Louis is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon.