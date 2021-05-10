Judge allows former Honolulu police chief to visit family before heading to prison in Oregon

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, right, and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, walk out of federal court in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is allowing a former Honolulu police chief to visit with family and friends in Washington state before he begins serving a seven-year prison sentence in Oregon.

Louis Kealoha and his former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor wife were sentenced in November for using his position as chief to frame a relative for a crime he didn’t commit in Hawaii’s biggest corruption case.

In March, the judge delayed Kealoha’s surrender date to allow him time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His lawyer says Kealoha received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine about two weeks ago.