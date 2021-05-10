Judge allows former Honolulu police chief to visit family before heading to prison in Oregon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, right, and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, walk out of federal court in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is allowing a former Honolulu police chief to visit with family and friends in Washington state before he begins serving a seven-year prison sentence in Oregon.

Louis Kealoha and his former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor wife were sentenced in November for using his position as chief to frame a relative for a crime he didn’t commit in Hawaii’s biggest corruption case.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

In March, the judge delayed Kealoha’s surrender date to allow him time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His lawyer says Kealoha received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine about two weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories