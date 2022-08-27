HONOLULU (KHON2) — JOURNEY has sold out their October 5 show, but if you didn’t get the chance to buy tickets, they have added a second and final show.

JOURNEY will be performing their second show at the Neil S. Blaisdel Center on October 6.

Tickets are currently only available to Hawaii residents during a weeklong online only presale that is geo-limited to Hawaii residents only. There is no password required to access the tickets, according to Rick Bartalini.

Tickets will be available for purchase to the mainland on Saturday, September 3 at 10 a.m. HST and prices start at $55.50. You can purchase tickets here.

You can sign up for event alerts here and for more information, you can visit the Journeys website.

Tickets will also be available to purchase in person at 10 a.m. on September 3 at the venue box office.

The hours of the box office are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.