HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend Hawaii bids a final Aloha to one of its greatest hanai sons.

The late Colt Brennan’s life will be celebrated Sunday morning in Waikiki. For the man who brought Brennan to the University of Hawaii, it’s a chance for all of us to repay our gratitude toward Colt’s legacy.

Brennan’s family and friends will gather to celebrate Colt’s life and paddle out in Waikiki Sunday morning.

“I’d like to see everybody that bought a ticket to watch this kid play support the paddle out,” Brennan’s former head coach June Jones said.

The ceremony was postponed after Brennan died last May. It’s set to match his love of the islands, scattering his ashes in the ocean.

“I can only think of two people in my 50 years who have been part of this state that had the impact that they’ve had and that’s Eddie Aikau and Colt Brennan,” Jones said. “The identification with our state and the love of Hawaii for the people of Hawaii it’s a really powerful thing.”

That love was on full display in January of 2007. Following his record-setting 2006 season, Brennan decided to forgo projected millions in the NFL draft to return to UH.

Love turned to pain in Brennan’s later years during battles with traumatic brain injury and addiction. The toll of football and a Big Island car accident. He now lives on through the Colt Brennan Legacy Fund, which gives to UH Athletics, youth sports, and also those struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

“It’s gonna bring attention to a lot of CTE stuff and also the mental health for Hawaii,” Jones said. “Really excited to be a part of that because I have to be honest with you, in those final years I was not thinking that was the issue. And then, as I see now, it is an issue, and it’s more probably, more of one for my players that played for me.”

Jones is inspired to make Brain Health Hawaii a part of his own foundation. Looking ahead to Sunday, he’s hoping others follow to show their aloha for a fallen hanai son.

The ceremony begins at 8:00 a.m. in front of Duke’s Waikiki restaurant on the beach side. It is open to the public.

Parking is not provided but folks are encouraged to park at the International Marketplace garage.