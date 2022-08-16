HONOLULU (KHON2) – When’s the last time you had Jollibee’s fried chicken? If it’s been a while you might want to head on down to your nearest location and pick some up.

A new study ranked the best fried chicken in the country and Jollibee came out on top beating fierce competitors like Popeye’s, KFC, Church’s Chicken and more.

Eater, a food and travel website, came out with their fried chicken bracket ranking the best fried chicken among fast food chains.

They declared Jollibee’s fried chicken being superior than Popeye’s, Mc Donald’s, and Bon Chon’s fried chicken wings and nuggets.

Jollibee is the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant company in the world with 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the world.

Jollibee’s world-famous Chickenjoy (Photo credit: Jollibee)

Their corporate values emphasize customer focus, spirit of family and fun, humility to listen and learn and integrity.

Jollibee is best known for their Chickenjoy, which is their signature fried chicken they hand-bread making it crispy on the outside and paired with a secret marinade which makes it juicy on the inside.

To read the full study by Eater head to their website. To find the nearest Jollibee near you click here.