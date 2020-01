HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular fast food chain in the Philippines is opening a location on Maui next week.

Jollibee’s grand opening at the Maui Marketplace is Friday, January 24 at 7 a.m.

The first 50 people in line who spend $25 or more will get a one-year supply of Chickenjoy.

The restaurant already has several locations on Oahu.

It’s famous for its Chickenjoy and Sweet Jolly Spaghetti.