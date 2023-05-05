PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — Joint Task Force Red Hill officials on Friday, May 5 released the findings of an investigation into a spill of 1,300 gallons of fire suppressant foam that occurred in November, 2022.

Officials said two errors from one military contractor led to the inadvertent release.

The public has waited for five months to see footage of the spill of concentrated Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) at Adit 6 of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The 1,300-gallon spill started between 12:11 and 12:20 p.m. and was noticed by a contractor.

“There was no telephone in his vicinity, and he did not have a radio,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTFRH commander, “So, this contractor gathered as much information as possible and then ran to another section of the tunnel and made his first report. That first report was at 12:48.”

JTFRH said it worked 24/7 with others to remove contaminated soil, concrete and asphalt from the site before paving it over. As far as the cause, JTFRH said a contractor incorrectly installed vacuum valve that releases air when the AFFF concentrate is pumped into a containment pipe.

“Instead of connecting to the plug, which would release to that containment pipe, they attached it to that drain. So, effectively, they made a bypass on the valve,” Vice Adm. Wade said.

That repair was in April, 2022 and in November JTFRH said that same company ran a test of the system but did not lock out the pumps — which led to the spill.

KHON2 reached out to the contractor and has not heard back, and JTFRH said the Navy will need to determine liability.

A full copy of the AFFF Investigation Findings is below.

“The Joint Task force doesn’t own the contracts. They’re Navy contracts for the fire suppression system. And because of this, any determination for liability and accountability rests with the Department of the Navy,” Vice Adm. Wade said.

A Navy spokesperson said through a statement:

“The Department of the Navy is in receipt of the investigation and is conducting a review for determinations on the appropriate level of accountability for the contractor and any others involved in the inadvertent discharge.” Navy Spokesperson

While the spill site was owned by the Navy, the Joint Task Force now has physical control of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and established a lock-out program for the pumps to prevent similar spills in the future.