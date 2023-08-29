The aftermath of a wildfire on Maui in Kula, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a joint statement released on Aug. 29, Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr., Hawaiian Electric President and CEO Shelee M.T. Kimura, gave an update on the wildfire devastation.

They said they are still working to recover and strengthen Maui’s defenses against future weather-driven emergencies.

Resident safety is the top priority.

“With high winds and severe drought conditions continuing to threaten parts of Maui, we are working together to minimize the risk of wildfire and ensure public safety.”

The statement continued by adding the entities will do what they have always done when confronted with hardships, which is stand together and continue to work to keep them safe.