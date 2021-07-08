Joint repairs to close all Honolulu-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A joint repair project is expected to cause some traffic over the weekend as the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced lane closures along H-3 Freeway starting Friday.

Honolulu-bound lanes will be closed from the Halekou Interchange in Kaneohe to the Halawa Interchange starting at 8 p.m. on Friday night. They are expected to remain closed until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 12.

Onramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed.

Honolulu-bound drivers are advised to use Likelike Highway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes. If repairs are finished sooner than the permitted timeframe, lanes will be reopened.

The second damaged joint is set to be repaired in the same location during the weekend of July 30.