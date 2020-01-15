Joint Pearl Harbor Hickam (Nimitz Gate) reopened after an overnight bomb scare

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joint Pearl Harbor Hickam security forces reopened the Nimitz gate just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, after an overnight bomb scare.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officials say that a car tried to enter, but was turned around because it did not have authorized access.

That’s when the security guard noticed the smell of drugs and spotted what seemed to be an ordnance in the car.

An explosive ordnance team responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

All gates were closed for about two hours, but was reopened shortly before midnight.

The Nimitz gate restricted cars coming onto base, until about 3:45 Wednesday morning.