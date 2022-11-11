HONOLULU (KHON2) – November is observed as Warrior Care Month and wounded warriors assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam took part in a cake-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Wounded Warrior program.

Warrior Care Recovery Coordination Program aims to proactively support wounded, ill and injured service members with their recovery and transition to civilian life.

They focus on ensuring the nation’s wounded, ill and injured service members, their families, and caregivers are not forgotten.

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, speaks with Information Systems Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Akeel Desarme, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during a cake-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Navy Wounded Warrior program in commemoration of Warrior Care Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

In 2008, the Secretary of Defense dedicated November as Warrior Care Month with the goal of informing members of the military and their communities about the different programs being offered through the Warrior Care system.

At the recent ceremony Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, delivered remarks and spoke to the service members present.

Navy wounded warriors assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam take part in a cake-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Navy Wounded Warrior program in commemoration of Warrior Care Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

For more information about the different programs and services wounded military members and their families can get head to the Warrior Care’s website.

Whether you are a military member, caregiver or family member there are programs that can help and spreading the word of these services is what this month is all about.