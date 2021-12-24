Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam provides another update to address ongoing water issues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday, Dec. 24, addressed a variety of topics involved in the ongoing issues with the Navy’s drinking water system, including updates on water flushing in impacted neighborhoods and the arrival of carbon filters.

Watch the video above.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Whether the Navy will have to remove its Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility hangs in the balance of a state hearing over the water contamination crisis. A hearings officer said he expects to issue a recommendation early next week on whether the Navy has to comply with Hawaii’s order to empty fuel from the facility.

The Navy and the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) have been sending mixed messages since the beginning of the crisis. According to the Navy, the “highly accurate test results” show no detectable contamination above the state health department’s Environmental Action Level (EAL). The DOH, however, continues to advise Navy water users to avoid using it for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene.

According to the DOH, samples collected from the Navy’s Red Hill drinking water shaft tested positive for high levels of gasoline and diesel range hydrocarbons, with petroleum levels 350 times the limit for safe drinking water. Click here to read the lab results from the Navy’s Red Hill shaft. The Navy says water is now being provided from the Waiawa well, which is safe.

The Navy is contesting DOH’s emergency order to take immediate action, including suspending the operation at the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility, installing a drinking water treatment system at the shaft and submitting a work plan. The Navy, so far, has temporarily suspended the use of the fuel tanks.

The Navy argues the order isn’t needed because it has suspended facility operations and is analyzing whether to remove the fuel from the tanks.

Spills and leaks at the Red Hill underground tank system — associated with its pipelines to Pearl Harbor — have happened periodically over the years, measured in thousands of gallons at a time. During the hearing, the DOH confirmed that there are eight Navy fuel tanks that have not been inspected for over 20 years, and a Navy official disclosed that far more fuel leaked from their tanks than was previously revealed back in the spring.

It may be the same contaminant that sickened hundreds last month and made water still unusable for thousands on Oahu. Some families living in military housing said the tainted water caused ailments such as vomiting and rashes. PetVet Animal Hospital in Salt Lake said they have also seen an uptick in dogs coming in with stomach issues since Thanksgiving.

Hawaii’s congressional leaders are pushing the Navy to cooperate instead of fighting the emergency order, as the Navy tries to assure military families that the necessary steps are being taken to make sure the water will be safe when they return home.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The DOH says if the water has a fuel-like odor, avoid using it for bathing, dishwashing or laundry. This recommendation applies to users of the Navy’s JBPHH water system, which includes the Aliamanu Military Reservation, Red Hill and Nimitz Elementary Schools and military housing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.