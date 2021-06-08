Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on lockdown following possible ‘security issue’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has gone under lockdown following a potential security incident, according to military officials.

Gates have been secured for JBPHH. We will provide additional updates as they become available. — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) June 8, 2021

All gates were secured shortly after the apparent ‘security issue’ was reported around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

A shelter-in-place remains in effect north of South Avenue and west of North Avenue while officials investigate.

“All vehicles should limit their travel on the roadways, and yield to responding emergency vehicles,” said the US Navy.

Tour operations to the USS Arizona Memorial have also been suspended at this time.