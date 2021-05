FILE – Officials respond to a lockdown situation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 26, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) secured their gates Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Ford Island due to an ongoing security investigation at the base.

JBPHH sent out a notice on their Facebook page just before 1 p.m.

At around 1:30 p.m., JBPHH reported that all gates were open.