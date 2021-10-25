Joint Base Pearl Harbor Air Force Master Sergeant dies at home on Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old South Carolina native and airman assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) died on Sunday at his residence.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Colwell, assigned to the 352d Cyber Operations Squadron, is survived by his wife.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

This is a tremendous loss,” said Colonel Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, the members of the 352d Cyberspace Operations Squadron, and all others affected by this tragedy on Team Hickam.”

The Honolulu Police Department are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories