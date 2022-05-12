HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bethany Hamilton is a professional surfer, shark attack survivor and source of inspiration for many people. Now, the Kauai native wants to see what you can do.

“I had to learn to do a lot of different things with one arm, and surfing’s probably my favorite thing, but I want to see all of y’all get out there and try something with one arm,” Hamilton said in her challenge video.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Do a workout move. Do some chores. Hamilton wants you to show her what you got.

The challenge is in partnership with Gigg and Spry Gum. While the grand prize is a trip to Hawaii, the Top 8 finalists will receive 1,000 pieces of Spry Gum.

“Once you film your amazing one-armed challenge videos, I want you to post it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, whatever’s your favorite place, tag me and use #OneArmChallenge,” Hamilton said.

Get your videos in by May 24 because voting begins the next day. The video with the most votes wins the free trip to Hawaii.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS

Upload a video showing off what you can do with one arm. If you submit via Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram, make sure your account is public! Must be at least 18 years of age on the date of entry to enter. If you are under 18, your legal parent or guardian must upload the submission for you. U.S. entries only. One entry per household.

Rounds:

The competition is structured as follows:

Submissions:

Advance Criteria: Company Choice

Round Start Date: April 26, 4:15 p.m. ET

Round End Date: May 25, 1 a.m. ET

Qualifier:

Advance Criteria: Voting

Round Start Date: May 25, 2 p.m. ET

Round End Date: TBD

Voting Rounds:

The number and length of the Voting Rounds in this bracket competition will depend on the amount of submissions received. The entrants will be automatically notified of the number and length of the Voting Rounds via the email address provided in the Entry Form.

Please note: Entrants can increase their chances of an improved seed and easily moving on to the next round by getting as many people as possible to vote for their entry during the Qualifier Round.

The grand prize winner will receive:

A 3-day vacation for two people to Hawaii and a day on the beach with Hamilton.

Top 8 finalists will receive:

1,000 pieces of Spry Gum.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Any questions about this competition should be directed to support@gigg.com.