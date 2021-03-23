Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be offered at Mililani Town Association Recreation Center

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from […]

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) will be partnering with Times Pharmacy to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the Mililani Town Association Recreation Center.

Single-dose vaccines will be offered every Thursday until April 15. The vaccine is available to people 65 and older, essential workers at hotels, restaurants, and bars and people being treated with dialysis, chemotherapy, other infusion therapy or oxygen for severe respiratory conditions.

The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 95-1101 ‘Āinamakua Drive starting Thursday, March 25.

Up to 500 appointments are available per day.

Appointments can be scheduled here. Walk-up vaccinations will not be available.