Johnny Mathis to take the stage for the first of two Christmas concerts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday night, singing legend Johnny Mathis takes the stage for the first of two Christmas concerts.

He gave us the scoop on why he loves Hawaii with an exclusive one-on-one interview with our own Tannya Joaquin.

They cover everything from his 63-year career to favorite Christmas songs.

“A Johnny Mathis Christmas” will feature his holiday classics and greatest hits tonight and tomorrow night at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall.

For the full interview with Johnny Mathis, head over to Living808 starting at 9 a.m.