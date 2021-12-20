John Henry Felix honored for philanthropy

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — John Henry Felix was honored at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The main reason for the ceremony is because Felix donated acres of land in 1986 which is now known at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery. Former Governor john Waihe’e said Felix gave the veterans of Hawaii a resting place when they had none.

The theme of the day was A Lifetime of Giving.

Felix served in the US Army during the Korean War, and he served in the 442nd Infantry Reserves as well as the Hawaii State Guard. He was a Wing Commander of the USAF-Civil Air Patrol’s Hawaii Wing, and was an Air Force Academy Liaison Officer. He helped the League of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. He was the chief of staff for Hawaii’s first governor. He was a Honolulu City Council member.

He now serves as the head of the Hawaii Homeless Veterans Task Force.

His list of accomplishments is long. Above all else, he is a philanthropist.

Those who turned out to honor him included Governor David Ige, Former Governor Neil Abercrombie, Former Governor John Waihe’e, Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the first Vice Commander of AMVETS, Ronald YK Lam.

He is 91 years old.