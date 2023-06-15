HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 viewers may have noticed Joe Moore has been off for the past week or so.

He has been in rehearsals for the long-awaited production of “The Sunshine Boys” which opened the night of June 15 at Hawaii Theatre.

After the show was postponed the last three years due to COVID, the KHON2 anchor is back on stage and back with his longtime friend, Pat Sajak, in the revival of Neil Simon’s comedy classic.

As you might guess, they’re more than ready.

“We thought we might do it the next year, which was impossible. Then we would maybe do it last year, but there was still enough concern, and we didn’t wanna do it in front of 22 people in masks,” said Sajak, who plays Al Lewis. “So, we waited. Yeah, it’s been, the play’s been in my head for four years, I’m really sick of it.”

“But, you know, the lines don’t stick, and it’s not like you can memorize it three years ago and then just come back to it now, because the lines are all gone,” said Moore, who plays Willie Clark. “So, every so often, we had to go back and sort of refresh.”

“Yeah, because if you put it in a drawer and take it out a year later, you couldn’t remember one line,” Sajak said. “I am kidding that I’m tired of it, but I’ll be glad when we’ve done it. Let’s put it that way.”

This is the sixth time Moore and Sajak have teamed up for the Hawaii Theatre, dating back to “The Odd Couple” 22 years ago.

“It’s a great thing for me to do. First of all, I get to come to Hawaii – actually, first of all, I get to see Joe, and we are old friends and it’s great. And of course, spending time in Hawaii is great.” said Sajak.

Sajak continued, “And, you know, as you get older, there’s the work of memorizing a play, and it’s a good measurement of how you’re doing that you can do that. And, happily, I still can, although we have yet to determine that.”

“The Sunshine Boys” tells the story of the once-great vaudeville comedy team reuniting for a big TV special.

There’s just one problem – they haven’t spoken to each other for years.

Enter Willie’s nephew and agent Ben Clark, played by Bryce Moore, who tries to pull their reunion together.

The play also marks the very first time Joe Moore and his son have performed together on stage.

“You know, Pat has known Bryce since he was born. I mean, the little baby squiggling around on the bed,” said Joe Moore. “It’s been fun in rehearsals. Every once in awhile it’ll hit me, like, ‘Man, this is my son here onstage sharing with Pat and me.'”

“How old is Bryce now? 25? And he still squiggles,” joked Sajak.

“I’ve seen him, he puts so much work and research and effort into the plays, so I see the work at home that he does,” said Bryce Moore of his father. “But I’ve never actually been on the stage with him, working out the kinks and different things that need to get done, so it is a totally different experience.”

“The Sunshine Boys” runs through June 25.

As always, it is a benefit for Hawaii Theatre.