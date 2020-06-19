JoAnne S. Bass appointed chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Mililani woman is the first female to be appointed the top enlisted member of a U.S. military service.

JoAnne S. Bass was selected on Friday as the chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force, becoming the first woman in history to serve as the highest ranking non-commissioned member of a U.S. military service.

She was selected from more than a dozen finalists.

Bass is currently assigned as a Command Chief at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.

In her new role she will work directly with Air Force Chief of Staff General C.Q. Brown.

