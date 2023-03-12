HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family, friends and sports fans came together to celebrate the life of Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports. Leahy died in January 2023 after battling a long illness. He was 80-years-old.

A legend in sports and a friend to many is how Jim Leahey was celebrated in a final goodbye. But his family said the legendary broadcaster will always be watching over Hawaii.

“It is absolutely no coincidence, in my opinion, that Rainbow Warrior volleyball got that victory over UCLA last night, and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team got that victory in the Big West Conference tournament championship, the day, or the weekend of my dad’s memorial service. I have to think my pops had at least something like a little something to do with that.” Said Kanoa Leahey, son of Jim Leahey.

As the bleachers of his alma mater filled, memories of Jim were shared. Tony Takitani, a family friend, said “the man is the greatest storyteller in the history of mankind. He could take the simplest little story and make it into a parable and like, uh like ‘Of Mice and Men’. He was just an incredible, incredible storyteller. And funny. Funny, funny, funny.”

“Who could forget about those three-point, you know, last second shots that he described. It’s just, he was so magical with words and the way he just described the games.” Dave Shoji, former UH coach

His closest friends said the never ending list of memories will live on forever. “The main thing is how close we were, what great a guy he was and uh, we worked together for over 33 years. 1,200 games, and we traveled and broadcast four or five different states. So, it was just the way he was as a broadcaster and friend is what I’ll remember,” said good friend, Pal Eldredge.

Jim Leahey’s son said his dad would end his broadcast with the phrase “malama kekahi I kekahi,” which translates to “take care of one another.”

“And that was always what he was about. He loved this place. He loved the people of this place and love this community. And so, a day like this where you know, members of the community come together to celebrate him, it would mean a lot to him. It means a lot to us,” said Jim Leahey.