HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Jewish community and Israeli people in Hawaii are mourning the loss of life from the war, some in the islands are traveling to the frontlines to join the fight and provide much-needed medical aid.

The war in Israel is thousands of miles away, but the Kauai Jewish Center Rabbi Michoel Goldman said the local community deeply feels that pain.

“At the same time, as we’re mourning the deaths of our family members who are slaughtered and brutally murdered,” Goldman said. “We’re also gathering our resolve and strength and strength in one another and ready to fight back.”

Rabbi Goldman said they are fighting back by rejecting terror and misinformation that is becoming a warfare tactic.

But he said some members from his Chabad are also responding to the needs in Israel. He said a couple of them were Israel Defense Forces reservists who took a flight to the frontlines after hearing about the attack on their homeland.

“This is a global conflict and it is much more than just physical, it’s a spiritual battle, it’s a battle for ideology,” Goldman said. “The very next day they were on a flight back and I’m in touch with them. I also know of medical personnel here that are going to volunteer in the hospitals in Israel who are understaffed.”

Here in Hawaii, Gov. Josh Green ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff, mourning the loss of life, including the lives of Americans.

Several Jewish communities throughout the state have arranged private vigils, with plans to extend the invitation to the public next week.