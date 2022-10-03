HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security, at approximately 5 p.m., they received a report of a suspicious package at the Borchers gate.

JBPHH security secured traffic in and out of the gate and the Honolulu Police Department have closed off part of Kamehameha Highway near the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the highway have been closed between Salt Lake Boulevard and Radford Drive.

Explosive Ordnance Technicians are at the scene.