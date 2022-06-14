HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jazz legend Gabe Baltazar Jr. passed away on June 12 at home in Waialua, his family said.

Known for being a jazz saxophonist, he was known by many in the community.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Gabriel Ruiz Hiroshi “Gabe” Baltazar, Jr. was born in Hilo on Nov. 1, 2929. His father Gabriel Baltazar Sr. was also a musician who performed. It was his father who introduced him to the industry by getting him a clarinet when he was 11 years old.

The McKinley High School graduate attended Peabody Institute, a music conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland.

His career included being a performer with the Stan Kenton Orchestra, the Royal Hawaiian Band. and playing with many jazz greats.

Theo Garneau wrote a biography on Baltazar’s life “If It Swings, It’s Music: The Autobiography Of Hawai‘i’s Gabe Baltazar Jr.” which was published in May 2012.