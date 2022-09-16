HONOLULU (KHON2) – Jason Momoa has a new head tattoo after shaving part of his head more than a week ago.

He announced the new ink on his Instagram in a video while asking fans to help stop single-use plastic. He also spoke about his new Mananalu water which is being sold on Hawaiian Airlines flights after his recent partnership.

The video posted to his Instagram on Sept. 14 while he said he was boarding a plane to New Zealand gave his fans a first glimpse of his new head tattoo.

Momoa wrote in a second Instagram post how honored he was to be a part of this powerful moment in his life. He then gave shout-outs to his Ohana, friends and loved ones.

His new ink is a traditional Hawaiian-style tattoo according to Sulu’ape Keone Nunes who posted a photo with Momoa on his Instagram after he received his tattoo.

To view Jason Momoa’s new ink head to his Instagram or click here.