HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new Apple TV+ series starring Jason Momoa has been seeking background actors and actresses since this past summer, going from island to island. After holding in-person tryouts to portray Pacific Island warriors, the show is looking for men with real paddling experience.

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii shared the announcement here on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The show is expected to film paddlers in November. If you attended any of the past warrior try-outs, you are eligible to apply for this, according to the announcement.

If you’re interested in being a paddler on the show, email cow@ahartcasting.com with the subject line “OAHU PADDLER” and include your full name, phone number, recent photo (looking straight at the camera with no hats or glasses) and a description of your paddling experience.

You must be comfortable with using historical and heavy paddles.

Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.

Follow “Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawai” on Facebook or Instagram for updates.