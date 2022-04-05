HONOLULU (KHON2) — Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for Jason Momoa’s newest project about the colonization of Hawaii told from the perspective of indigenous Hawaiians.

The Hawaii native confirmed the news during an interview with the Associated Press (AP) on Monday, April 4, at the premiere of “Ambulance,” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The limited eight-episode series is tentatively titled “Chief of War.” The story is based around Ka’iana, Kamehameha and Kaʻahumanu.

During the interview, the AP reporter asked Momoa why it’s important to tell that story.

“I mean, no one’s told our story. I mean, have you seen a Hawaiian story come out? Not really. So I mean, why is it important? I mean, everyone else gets that, so. There’s many reasons why,” he responded.

Momoa added that he pitched the idea while shooting ‘Dune,’ and they loved it.

“Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, my writing partner, we got into the episodes and then we hired on a great showrunner. And now we’ve got the directors lined up and there’s some really great news,” said Momoa. “I’m going to say there’s some really, really amazing directors that are going to come – not only just myself. That’s enough. I can’t give away too much.”

Momoa said the project has been some 20 years in the making.

“This is the pinnacle for me,” he said. “Everything after this is – this will be the, this is the top. So, when I finish with this, this will be the top. Yeah, it’s my ‘Dances with Wolves,’ you know, it’s my ‘Braveheart.’ It’s my ‘Last of the Mohicans.'”