HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a newly released promo for the return of Saturday Night Live, Jason Momoa announces that heʻs hosting the show once again.

Momoa makes a “Baywatch”-esque jaunt through the studio, excitedly pulling the hat off his head and tossing his jacket to the side when the camera cuts to his backside, his bare backside.

“No. Iʻm sorry. I get excited I forget my pants,” he responds when heʻs told to put his pants back on.

“Come on. Letʻs put some clothes on you.”

“No chance!” he responds before running off.

This will mark the second time the Hawaii star will host the show, having debuted as Host on Dec. 8, 2018, according to NBC.

Momoa will be joined by musical guest, Tate McRae, a Canadian singer and songwriter.

Check out the antics on the pre-Thanksgiving episode, Nov. 18.