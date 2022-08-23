HONOLULU (KHON2) — The film industry has changed in Hawaii to ensure authenticity of the culture on both the small and big screens.

People who work in Hawaii’s film industry said it’s changed in the past 20 years. A local union that hires workers for films in Hawaii spoke about how this change started.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We were reliant on content that came from out of Hawaii. So, we were reliant on work that came here, and we weren’t making our own movies and weren’t telling our own stories,” said Irish Barber, IATSE Mixed Local 665 Business Representative.

Barber said film has changed from a more glossy Waikiki version of Hawaii to intimate and gritty.

“You know, conversations about race and poverty,” she said. “The behind-the-scenes part of Hawaii, right, that we actually live.”

She pointed to Jason Momoa’s new series “Chief of War” as the latest example.

“That show actually tapped in to some of our most revered cultural advisors to get right, so their clothing, the canoes, the language are all being very cared for on the show.” Irish Barber, IATSE Mixed Local 665 Business Representative

After people see Hawaiian culture on the big screens, Barber was asked if she thinks it will change visitors’ outlook on Hawaii.

“Every visitor that comes to Hawaii, when they actually get to hear about our history, they’re always shocked,” said Barber. “So, I hope this paints a more realistic picture.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

On Saturday, Aug. 27, there will be a casting call on Kauai for all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent in the new Jason Momoa series. Click here for details.