HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for some modern Japanese-style sandwiches made exclusively with BRUG Bakery bread this summer.

BRUG Bakery announced on Wednesday, May 18, about debuting a new sandwich shop called Mana Sandwiches. Its grand opening will be on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m.

It will be located at The Lanai at the Ala Moana Center in the old Ike’s Love & Sandwiches space, according to BRUG Bakery.

The new joint will offer an array menu of sweet and savory sandwiches, as well as feature seasonal Japanese strawberries, chocolate-dipped strawberries and Japanese strawberry mochi.

Ichigo Daifuku (Strawberry and Red Bean Mochi). Courtesy of Mana Sandwiches.

Fruit sandwiches. Courtesy of Mana Sandwiches.

Customers will receive a complimentary insulated picnic cooler bag with a minimum $15 purchase, while supplies last on grand opening day. Courtesy of Mana Sandwiches.

Mana-Katsu sandwich. Courtesy of Mana Sandwiches.

BRUG Bakery president and CEO Miho Choi holding a complimentary cooler for grand opening day. Courtesy of Mana Sandwiches.

To celebrate the business’ grand opening, “customers will receive a complimentary insulated picnic cooler bag with a minimum $15 purchase, while supplies last.”

There will be a soft opening in early June but only with a limited menu.

It will be very, very cute, more like a sandwich boutique. And the displays are like a jewelry box.” MIHO CHOI, OWNER OF MANA SANDWICHES AND BRUG BAKERY PRESIDENT AND CEO

Choi had an “aha” moment when she traveled to Hawaii with her husband Alberto Fernandez, vice president of operations & marketing for BRUG Bakery.

It was always a dream for Choi to open her own Japanese sandwich shop. When she and her husband returned home from Hawaii, an opportunity grabbed their attention.

A space at The Lanai was available, which was right next door to BRUG Bakery on Oahu. So, the pieces of her dream slowly became true.

“We could really feel this strong, positive energy when we went up to Maunakea. As we watched the sunrise, we were overwhelmed with gratitude because BRUG Bakery has come this far thanks to Hawai‘i and its people. Although we knew it would take a lot of hardwork to start a whole new business, we wanted to do more to bring happiness.” MIHO CHOI, OWNER OF MANA SANDWICHES AND BRUG BAKERY PRESIDENT AND CEO

Most of the ingredients in Choi’s business will be bought locally, but Choi will be introducing fresh Japanese strawberries, which she said she will personally import from Japan when they are in season from December.

For more information, click here.