HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for some modern Japanese-style sandwiches made exclusively with BRUG Bakery bread this summer.
BRUG Bakery announced on Wednesday, May 18, about debuting a new sandwich shop called Mana Sandwiches. Its grand opening will be on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m.
It will be located at The Lanai at the Ala Moana Center in the old Ike’s Love & Sandwiches space, according to BRUG Bakery.
The new joint will offer an array menu of sweet and savory sandwiches, as well as feature seasonal Japanese strawberries, chocolate-dipped strawberries and Japanese strawberry mochi.
To celebrate the business’ grand opening, “customers will receive a complimentary insulated picnic cooler bag with a minimum $15 purchase, while supplies last.”
There will be a soft opening in early June but only with a limited menu.
It will be very, very cute, more like a sandwich boutique. And the displays are like a jewelry box.”MIHO CHOI, OWNER OF MANA SANDWICHES AND BRUG BAKERY PRESIDENT AND CEO
Choi had an “aha” moment when she traveled to Hawaii with her husband Alberto Fernandez, vice president of operations & marketing for BRUG Bakery.
It was always a dream for Choi to open her own Japanese sandwich shop. When she and her husband returned home from Hawaii, an opportunity grabbed their attention.
A space at The Lanai was available, which was right next door to BRUG Bakery on Oahu. So, the pieces of her dream slowly became true.
Most of the ingredients in Choi’s business will be bought locally, but Choi will be introducing fresh Japanese strawberries, which she said she will personally import from Japan when they are in season from December.
For more information, click here.