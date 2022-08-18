JINYA Ramen offers bold noodles with a wide variety of authentic toppings. (Courtesy: JINYA Holdings, Inc. / Ward Village)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ward Village has announced the grand openings of three Japanese restaurants starting business in Hawaii for the first time. Next week, guests can visit JINYA Ramen Bar, Robata JINYA and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge in the former Nobu space on Auahi Street.

On Monday, Aug. 22, JINYA Ramen Bar will give away free ramen to the first 100 guests in line. Customers will also have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Guests have two ways they can win a $100 gift card:

Share a photo of a JINYA Ramen Bar dish on Instagram, follow @jinyaramenbar and tag two friends by Monday, Aug. 29.



and tag two friends by Monday, Aug. 29. Take a photo in front of the LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge patio logo, share on Instagram, follow @lbdhawaii and tag two friends by Wednesday, Aug. 31.

LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge offers a unique drink menu highlighting a curated selection of Japanese cocktails, Japanese whiskey, wines and beers. (Courtesy: JINYA Holdings, Inc. / Ward Village)

Robata JINYA offers Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi and a wide selection of kushiyaki. (Courtesy: JINYA Holdings, Inc. / Ward Village)

JINYA RAMEN BAR

Customers can choose from three types of soup: pork, chicken or vegan. The full-bodied broth has been simmered for 20 hours. Toppings include tender pork chashu, seasoned egg and fresh garlic.

JINYA Ramen Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ROBATA JINYA

Guests can experience Izakaya-style dining with Japanese tapas, a wide selection of kushiyaki, fusion-style sashimi dishes, nigiri sushi, hand rolls and more.

Robata JINYA is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

LBD JAPANESE BAR & LOUNGE

Guests will be treated to a unique drink menu highlighting a curated selection of Japanese cocktails, Japanese whiskey, wines and beers. There will also be accompanying Japanese tapas.

LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This fall, Ward Village will continue to evolve with additional tenants, including Brew & Foam, Cino, Club Pilates and Kino by Salon Glitter.