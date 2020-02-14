Japanese man tested positive for coronavirus after returning from trip to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — A man in his 60s tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) shortly after returning from a trip to Hawaii. He has not visited China recently.

The man is from the Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, and had been visiting Maui and Oahu from January 28th to February 7th. He reported having flu-like symptoms while in Hawaii, starting February 3rd. Shortly after returning home on February 8th, he was hospitalized with a high fever. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia, and ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.

Whether or not he contracted the virus in Hawaii is still uncertain.

The Department of Health will hold a news conference today at noon to discuss the situation. Visit our Live Events page to watch the conference live.

We will update this story as more details become available.