HONOLULU (KHON2) — Good food, good fun and a great way to learn about and experience Japanese and local culture will be available to all at this years’ New Year’s Ohana Festival.

This year marks 31 years of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii hosting the free, family-friendly event at the JCCH campus in Moiliili.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, people of all ages will be able to experience Japanese and local food vendors, cultural demonstrations, such as mochi pounding, kendo, origami, and calligraphy, live entertainment, including taiko drumming, hula, and music and of course a craft fair with dozens of local vendors.

The event is set to be held all day, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

For more information visit the JCHH website.