Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai’i ballroom reopens with new caterer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii has a new catering partner for its ballroom with the Pagoda Floating Restaurant.

“We’d like to thank Pagoda Restaurant and all of the partnering food vendors in making this new concept work to better serve our community,” said Nate Gyotoku, JCCH President and Executive Director.

The ballroom can hold up to 600 people.

JCCH has its own parking structure. Smaller rooms are also available for rent.

The facility hosts receptions, banquets, seminars, concerts, craft fairs, and other events.

For more information call (808) 945-7633 x25 or email ballroom@jcch.com.

The Japanese Cultural Center is located at 2454 S. Beretania Street in Honolulu.