Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi to ring in the new year with virtual festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii (JCCH) is hosting their New Year’s ‘Ohana Festival virtually this week to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

Viewers can expect to see festival favorites like cultural performances, martial art demonstrations, Shintō New Year’s traditions and the 70th Cherry Blossom Festival Opening Ceremony.

The first day of the three-day virtual show begins on Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. HST and will feature an Izumo Taisha shrine visit, Hanayagi Dancing Academy performance, a singing performance and more. For the full lineup and more information, click here.

The JCCH’s famous Things Japanese Sale Silent Auction also opened on Thursday, Jan. 6, where people can bid on all things Japanese new and old.

The money raised will help support the JCCH’s community services and cultural, education programs. Bidding closes on Friday, Jan. 21, at 11:59 p.m. HST.