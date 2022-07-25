HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three new restaurant concepts under the JINYA brand — JINYA Ramen Bar, Robata JINYA and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge — are coming to Hawaii for the first time.

In August, the three-part restaurant and bar concept will join Ward Village in the former Nobu space.

The outdoor bar will be home to the LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge, offering Japanese tapas that pair well with sake and hand-crafted cocktails, according to Monday’s announcement. JINYA Ramen will offer bold noodles with a wide variety of authentic toppings. Customers can expect broth that has been simmered for 20 hours and small plates steeped with traditional Japanese flavors.

For a finer dining experience, customers can go to Robata JINYA for Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi and a wide selection of kushiyaki. There will also be a large selection of domestic and imported beers, shōchū and specialty sake to complement the dishes.

“We’ve been fueling rapid expansion over the last year, so establishing three of our concepts in Hawaii is an incredible milestone,” stated JINYA Holdings, Inc. Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We look forward to introducing our bold, authentic flavors to Honolulu’s locals and visitors alike in the coming months.”

This fall, the Ward Village ʻohana will continue to expand with Brew & Foam, Cino, Club Pilates and Kino by Salon Glitter.